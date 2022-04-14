By Matthew Roscoe • 14 April 2022 • 22:06

Young female footballer Dominyka Podziute dies aged 21.

The goalkeeper played for Newcastle United Women and Hartlepool United Women.

YOUNG female footballer Dominyka Podziute, a former Newcastle United Women’s goalkeeper, has died suddenly aged 21, according to her current club. Tributes have flooded in from former clubs, players and fans.

Podzuite’s current club, Chester Le Street Ladies, led the tributes following the news of the young footballer’s death.

“It is with deep sadness that we have today (April 13) learned that Dominyka Podziute who recently signed for our Ladies section @CLSTladies1 from Hartlepool United Women @Official_HUWFC has sadly passed away, Thoughts and condolences are with her family and playing colleagues at this time,” a statement on Twitter read.

Newcastle United Women paid tributes to their former goalkeeper: “We are devastated to hear of the passing of our former player Dominyka Podziute. Dom was a much-loved member of the squad during her time at the club, and will be sorely missed across North East football. Our thoughts are with Dom’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

We are devastated to hear of the passing of our former player Dominyka Podziute. Dom was a much loved member of the squad during her time at the club, and will be sorely missed across North East football. Our thoughts are with Dom’s family and friends at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/sumZDfvTUP — Newcastle United Women (@NUFCWomen) April 14, 2022

Described as a ‘safe pair of hands’, another former club, Hartlepool United Women’s team said on Twitter: “We are saddened to hear the news that one of our former players Dominyka Podziute has sadly passed away, our thoughts and sincere condolences are with her family at this deeply sad time.”

Sarah Burn wrote: “Rest in Peace Dominyka Podziute. One of the Safest pair of hands in the North East. Thoughts go out to your family & loved ones.”

“We are devastated to hear of the passing of @CLSTladies1 & @Official_HUWFC goalkeeper Dominyka Podziute. The thoughts of everyone at BCAFC Women are with her family, friends and teammates,” tweeted Bradford City AFC Women.

🙏| We are devastated to hear of the passing of @CLSTladies1 & @Official_HUWFC goalkeeper Dominyka Podziute.

The thoughts of everyone at BCAFC Women are with her family, friends and teammates. pic.twitter.com/EKwaWbQFeO — Bradford City AFC Women (@bcafc_women) April 13, 2022

“Thank you for everything during my time at Newcastle Dominyka Podziute. RIP dear friend,” wrote Dean Midas.

Chester Le Street Ladies gave an update to fans and advised them on how the club plans to pay tribute to the young goalie.

“In memory of Dom, ourselves at Chester le Street Town football club have decided to have some time on Sunday (April 17) to remember Dom,” the club said on Facebook.

“To lay flowers at our home pitch (Moor Park Chester le Street) where she spent her last couple of games pulling off worldie saves as always

“She was a massive part of a lot of clubs around the North East and was a great character to have at each club! We would like to welcome all the players, coaches & staff from the teams she has been associated with over the years and anyone else who had the pleasure of knowing Dom down to the ground on Sunday 17th April.”

“We’ll say a 5.30 pm meet 6 pm start, any flower contributions are welcome. Please join us in your club colours. Let’s remember Dom like she would want us too, on the pitch where she enjoyed it most and to raise a glass,” the statement concluded.



A cause of death has been to be confirmed.

