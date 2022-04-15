Alicante father sentenced for hitting his son

By Linda Hall • 15 April 2022 • 12:35
BENALUA COURT: Community service and a six-month restraining order for father who spanked son
Photo credit: Sete Bolufer 86
A BENALUA court sentenced an Alicante father to community service and issued a restraining order after he spanked his five-year-old son.
The headmistress at the child’s school reported him after the mother showed her photos of the boy’s bruised backside.
The father pleaded guilty but explained to the judge that he punished the child for misbehaving while his grandmother was looking after him.
The man also received a restraining order preventing him from approaching or communicating with his son for six months.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
