Antonio Banderas gives top Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin guided tour of Malaga.

By Matthew Roscoe • 15 April 2022 • 7:42

The Hollywood actor is in the Costa del Sol for Easter.

HOLLYWOOD actor Antonio Banderas has been giving top Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin a guided tour of his home town of Malaga, Spain.

Banderas posed for snaps with his friend and Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin, known for his roles on the TV shows; Güneşi Beklerken, Şeref Meselesi and Sen Çal Kapımı, as well as next to girlfriend Nicole Kimpel.

Kerem delighted his army of fans and followers on social media by posing with Antonio Banderas on one of the most famous balconies of Malaga’s Holy Week, Antonio’s on Calle Larios.

34-year-old Bürsin, who recently split from his girlfriend, Turkish actress Hande Erçel, had recently been in Spain, specifically attending the Malaga Film Festival.

Posing for pictures alongside his long-time girlfriend Nicole Kimpel, who has taken his surname on social media, 61-year-old Banderas was all smiles as the couple spend time showing Bürsin to sights of Malaga, Costa del Sol during the Semana Santa.

In one post Banderas wrote: “A pleasure to share with you ancient traditions of my hometown. Always very welcome dear Kerem!”

Fans reacted to the pictures on social media.

“Wow, Antonio with Kerem. So cool! I love Antonio, loved him for years! I’d be starstruck!” one person wrote.

One person wrote: “One little boy who admire the work of Antonio Banderas…..now is side by side with his idol. I’m so proud of him.”

Another said of Antonio and Kerem: “The best duo.”

“I’m so proud of you @KeremBursin. You deserve everything.. WE LOVE YOU!!” another said.

