By Joshua Manning • 15 April 2022 • 20:08

Arizona man arrested for freezing 183 animals alive including dogs rabbits and birds Credit: Mohave County Sheriff's Office

A man in Arizona has been arrested after freezing 183 animals alive including dogs, turtles, lizards, birds, snakes, mice, rats and rabbits.

A man was arrested on Thursday, 13 in Mohave County, Arizona (USA), after 183 dead animals were found in his freezer. Some of them were frozen while still alive,according to local authorities. 43-year-old Michael Patrick Turland was reported to the authorities by his neighbour after not returning a pair of snakes he had been lent to breed. The Police found a freezer in Turland’s rented house in the town of Golden Valley, full of frozen animals, including dogs, turtles, lizards, birds, snakes, mice, rats and rabbits.

“Several of the animals appeared to have been frozen alive due to the position of their bodies,” reported Police.

A statement by the sheriff’s office said that “when interviewed, Turland eventually admitted to placing some of the animals in the freezer when they were still alive.”

Court records did not list an attorney who could comment on behalf of Turland, who was arrested on 94 counts of animal cruelty. The Police have stated that they are currently searching for the man’s wife to continue the investigation.

