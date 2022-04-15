By Joshua Manning • 15 April 2022 • 11:52
Breaking news: Burnley sacks manager Sean Dyche Credit: Twitter @FourFourTwo
A statement by Burnley Football Club has confirmed his departure stating: “Burnley Football Club can confirm the club has parted company with manager Sean Dyche, assistant manager Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer.”
Confirming Dyche’s departure, chairman Alan Pace stated: “Firstly, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sean and his staff for their achievements at the club over the last decade. During his time at Turf Moor, Sean has been a credit both on and off the pitch, respected by players, staff, supporters, and the wider football community. However, results this season have been disappointing and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games of the campaign remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status.
“The process of replacing Sean has begun and further announcements will be made to supporters in due course.”
Sean Dyche hold the record for longest-reigning manager having been at Burnley since 2012 and leading them to two promotions to the Premier League.
