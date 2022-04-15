By Joshua Manning • 15 April 2022 • 13:29
Breaking news: China's central bank cuts cash reserves releasing $83.2 billion to save economy
On Friday 15, April, The People’s Bank of China stated that it will cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for commercial banks by 0.25% percentage points which will benefit rural banks as well as small commercial banks with the release of 530 billion yuan ($83.2 billion) into the bank system on April, 25.
“In light of changes in the current situation, we will encourage large banks with higher provisions to lower provision ratios in an orderly manner and will use monetary policy tools, including RRR cuts, in a timely way,” the State Council announced after a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.
The RRR sets the minimum amount of cash reserves that must be held by banks and that are not allowed to be loaned out, with the last cut by the People’s Bank of China being seen in December 2021, where it was cut by 0.5 percentage points to allow for 1.2 trillion yuan to be released in the aid of major commercial banks.
“The People’s Bank forwent the opportunity to lower its policy rates. That’s somewhat surprising given the sharp economic downturn and recent calls from China’s leadership for monetary support,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics after the PBOC left the MLF rate unchanged.” in a report by China Macro Economy.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]roweeklynews.com.
