Breaking – Seinfeld’s onscreen mother, actress Liz Sheridan dies

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 15 April 2022 • 22:32

Breaking news: Seinfeld’s onscreen mother, actress Liz Sheridan dies

Actress Liz Sheridan, who most of know better as Jerry Seinfeld’s onscreen mother, dies aged 93.

Announced today April 15th by her representative Sheridan’s death will be mourned by many, with her performance as Seinfeld’s mother Helen, in the TV comedy of the same name, a big hit on Netflix.

According to her manager and friend Amanda Hendon, Sheridan died in the morning just days after her 93rd birthday. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law.

Sheridan made many films in her career having debuted on Broadway in 1971. She appeared in several more productions before focussing on movies from 1980 onwards.

She made a name for herself as the nosy neighbour Mrs Ochmonek on the alien-led sitcom Alf, before joining the hugely popular and successful Seinfeld show.

An author, she penned the autobiographical “Dizzy & Jimmy” about her relationship with a young, pre-stardom James Dean when the two were aspiring Broadway performers.

It is understood that she was working on another book at the time of her death.

Sheridan dies not two weeks after the death of fellow “Seinfeld” cast member Estelle Harris, who played George Costanza’s mother on the series.

