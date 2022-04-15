By Joshua Manning • 15 April 2022 • 14:52

Canadian Health Ministry RIDICULED after accidentally sharing link to pornographic website

The Canadian Health Ministry has been ridiculed online following a mishap in which it shared a link to a pornographic site.

Canadians who were attempting to check up on the latest Covid statistics in the province of Quebec, were met with some unexpected content, with the link posted on the Ministry of Health’s Twitter profile taking users to a website containing pornographic material.

“Due to a situation beyond our control, a link with inappropriate content was posted on our Twitter account. We are looking into the causes. We are sorry for the inconvenience,” apologised the Ministry of Health of this province in another message posted on the same social network, on Thursday 14, April.

Credit: Twitter @sante_qc

En raison d’une situation hors de notre contrôle, un lien avec du contenu inapproprié a été publié sur notre compte Twitter. Nous en cherchons les causes. Nous sommes désolés des inconvénients. — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) April 14, 2022

The responses flooded in on Twitter with one user commenting: “Social media managers are the unsung heroes of modern communications tbh and this yet again proves it.” Another wrote: “You have to appreciate the Government of Québec’s commitment to promoting local businesses.”

Another tweet read: “I knew this was the DIY phase of pandemic I did not think there was a “self gratification” phase though.”

The link leading to the pornographic website was reportedly on the Health Ministry’s Twitter page for 40 minutes according to Canadian newspaper La Presse. Pornhub, the site the link led to, is currently one of the world’s most trafficked websites, based in Quebec, Montreal.

