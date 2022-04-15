Catching Covid increases the risk of a deadly stroke a new study finds

By Fergal MacErlean • 15 April 2022 • 16:46

Credit: Annett_Klingner

Medics investigating illness after Covid infection found that people who had the virus faced a 72 per cent higher risk of heart failure after 12 months.

Even those who didn’t have an illness severe enough to require hospitalisation could develop problems, The Sun reports on Friday, April 15.

In the study published in the peer-reviewed Nature Medicine, doctors warned long-term effects could be seen in the heart and vascular system.

These include cardiac arrest, heart failure, stroke, irregular heart rhythms, blood clots, blood vessel diseases and inflammation disorders.

The experts analysed data for more than 11 million US veterans, including 154,000 who had Covid.

From this data they estimated the risks within a year for about 20 cardiovascular diseases.

The researchers found those who had Covid a year before were at a significantly higher risk, compared to those who hadn’t contracted the virus.

This risk then rose the more serious their case was.

Evelina Grayver, director of women’s heart health at Northwell Health in New York, who wasn’t involved with the study, told Fox News: “There were 20 cardiac disorders that were diagnosed for those patients that are suffering from long haul Covid.

“The most common is the shortness of breath and fatigue.

“The new arrhythmias, or the abnormal heart rhythms that people experience, are significant as well and can become incredibly handicapping for a lot of patients.”

The study period ended before vaccines were available and the majority of the study group had not received any vaccine when they caught the virus.

