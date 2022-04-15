Celebrity super couple Cardi B and Offset finally reveal their baby’s name

By Joshua Manning • 15 April 2022 • 12:51
Credit: Twitter @iamcardib
The celebrity super couple Cardi B and Offset, took to social media last night to post pictures of their 7 month-year-old son finally revealing his name to fans across the world.
29-year-old Rapper and singer Cardi B, known for songs like “WAP” and “Bodak Yellow” posted a photograph on her instagram account, of the baby posing while wearing a blue fur coat as well as a blue beanie hat, decorated with large diamond necklaces.
Credit Instagram @iamcardib
30-year-old Rapper Offset known for songs like “Clout” and “Legacy” posted a photograph of his son sitting in the bath, wearing necklaces, under a caption that read: “Wave Set Cephus”
Credit Instagram @offsetyrn
In a tweet, Cardi B, stated that the baby’s name was suggested by his father:”When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! That had to be his name.”
Credit: Twitter @iamcardiB
When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME ! pic.twitter.com/dbZswOd3kr
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 15, 2022
When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME ! pic.twitter.com/dbZswOd3kr
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 15, 2022
The video shared showed a close up of her baby’s huge and lavish necklace which spells his name in diamonds and is decorated with a surfing baby shark.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.