Celebrity super couple Cardi B and Offset finally reveal their baby’s name

By Joshua Manning • 15 April 2022 • 12:51

Credit: Twitter @iamcardib

Rappers Cardi B and Offset have finally revealed the name of their seven month-year-old son on social media.

The celebrity super couple Cardi B and Offset, took to social media last night to post pictures of their 7 month-year-old son finally revealing his name to fans across the world.

29-year-old Rapper and singer Cardi B, known for songs like “WAP” and “Bodak Yellow” posted a photograph on her instagram account, of the baby posing while wearing a blue fur coat as well as a blue beanie hat, decorated with large diamond necklaces.

Credit Instagram @iamcardib

30-year-old Rapper Offset known for songs like “Clout” and “Legacy” posted a photograph of his son sitting in the bath, wearing necklaces, under a caption that read: “Wave Set Cephus”

Credit Instagram @offsetyrn

In a tweet, Cardi B, stated that the baby’s name was suggested by his father:”When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! That had to be his name.”

Credit: Twitter @iamcardiB

When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME ! pic.twitter.com/dbZswOd3kr — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 15, 2022

The video shared showed a close up of her baby’s huge and lavish necklace which spells his name in diamonds and is decorated with a surfing baby shark.

