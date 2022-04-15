By Matthew Roscoe • 15 April 2022 • 7:13

Shock as Dance Gavin Dance bassist Tim Ferrick dies suddenly. Image: DGD Twitter

Shock as Dance Gavin Dance bassist Tim Ferrick dies suddenly.

The band were due to go on tour later this month.

THE rock world is in shock after it was revealed that Dance Gavin Dance bassist Tim Ferrick had died suddenly on Wednesday, April 13, according to a statement from the band.

Dance Gavin Dance said on Thursday (April 14), “We are absolutely devastated to share the news that our friend and bass player, Tim Feerick, passed away last night.”

They added, “We ask that you respect our privacy and that of Tim’s family while we deal with this heartbreaking and untimely loss.”

Dance Gavin Dance did not offer Feerick’s cause of death or his age on April 14 when the news was announced.

The rock music community has reacted to the musician’s sudden death.

DGD News said: “Tim, you contributed so much passion to every song you were apart of. You were a master at your craft. Music lost a legend. You will never be forgotten. Thank you for everything, Timothy Feerick. Rest In Peace.”

Posting a video of the rock musician playing bass, one person said: “Rest in peace, Tim Feerick.”

Rest in peace, Tim Feerick 😢🙏 pic.twitter.com/Z1ra20nfm7 — 🩸Dark Skramz Hoppe🩸 (@Skramz_HH) April 14, 2022

“Rest in peace, Tim Feerick. You will be missed. You’re probably my favourite bassist,” another wrote.

Another fan said on Facebook: “Ugh what another music heart break. Bassist Tim Feerick from Dance Gavin Dance just passed away. Such a dynamic musician. They’ve had a rough couple years with Covid shut down, sickness and tons of tour problems last year. Even though you don’t know them personally, when musicians pass that you connect to, it still stings and you feel that loss because of the connection you have with their art, how you feel and relate to it and how they express who they truly are. Rest in Peace Tim Feerick.”

“I am beyond crushed and devastated to hear of the passing of bassist Tim Feerick,” another person said. “Tim was the main reason I even had the courage to pick up the bass and play, he was my biggest influence and inspiration for the instrument.

“I feel like I’ve lost a little piece of my soul, and I feel that the world has lost an absolutely incredible musician. Rest In Peace, Tim.”

“You were so unbelievably talented, and now ur gone way too soon. This one stings. Rip to one of the greatest,” another person said.

Ferrick played bass guitar on the band’s latest album Afterburner and was a long-standing member of the American rock band from Sacramento, California. The band formed in 2005 and Ferris contributed to four albums Artificial Selection (2018), Mothership (2016), Instant Gratification (2015) and Acceptance Speech (2013), as reported by Loudwire.

