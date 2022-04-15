BREAKING NEWS: Dozens injured as Israeli police clash with Palestinians

By Fergal MacErlean • 15 April 2022 • 9:18
Officers using tear gas and stun grenades to attempt to disperse a crowd who police said were throwing stones and fireworks at them.
According to the Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service at least 90 Palestinians have been injured,
Thousands of worshippers were gathered at the mosque – the third-holiest site in Islam.
Israeli police entered the area shortly after morning prayers.
An Israeli police statement said there were “hundreds of rioting demonstrators who continuously threw stones and fireworks at the police forces deployed in the area”.
Police were forced to enter the grounds to disperse the crowd and remove the stones and rocks, in order to prevent further violence,” it tweeted.
The unrest comes two weeks into Ramadan .
For the first time in 30 years, Passover, Ramadan and Easter fall on the same day on Friday.
In Jerusalem millions are expected to celebrate inside the city walls.
At least 25 Palestinians have been killed in a recent wave of violence.
