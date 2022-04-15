By Matthew Roscoe • 15 April 2022 • 8:12

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reveals 'surreal and humbling' moment he'll 'never forget'. Image: Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reveals ‘surreal and humbling’ moment he’ll ‘never forget’.

The Hollywood actor has recently relaunched the XFL, an potential rival to the NFL.

TAKING on Instagram on Friday, April 15, Hollywood megastar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson revealed a ‘surreal and humbling’ moment that he said he would ‘never forget’.

The former WWE wrestler updated his 302 million fans on Instagram on Friday, April 15, ahead of a live interview on American sports channel ESPN and he revealed that this would be the first time he would be doing it together with his ex-wife Dany Garcia.

“Very surreal & humbling moment here I’ll never forget,” the 49-year-old said.

“Myself and long time business partner @danygarciaco getting ready to do a LIVE interview on @ESPN.

“We’ve done a ton of interviews over the years, but never together. This is also our first interview as @XFL owners.”

The duo recently purchased the XFL from WWE owner Vince McMahon, who failed in two attempts to go head-to-head with the National Football League (NFL).

Johnson, who is now married to Lauren Hashian, gave a little background on his relationship with his business partner.

He said: “I’ve known Dany since I was 18yrs old and we were hungry, scrappy kids at the University of Miami. Now years later, she’s the Chairwoman of the @XFL and the first woman ever to own a majority stake in a professional sports league in the U.S.

“And while my dreams of playing in the @NFL never came true – as owner I can now create opportunities for other hungry players to live and fulfil their football dreams – and take care of their families. Surreal FULL CIRCLE moment.

“Thanks EVERYONE for your support and excitement. Dany and I and our entire XFL organisation will always be “the hardest workers in the room” to deliver great football for all football fans,” the Fast and Furious actor concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.