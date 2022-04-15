Trending:

€250,000 Lamborghini goes missing in Mallorca

By Chris King • 15 April 2022 • 22:13

€250,000 Lamborghini goes missing in Mallorca. image: guardia civil

Lamborghini valued at more than €250,000 stolen in the Calvia district of Mallorca

As reported in a statement on Thursday, April 14, the Guardia Civil on the Balearic island of Mallorca is requesting the collaboration of the public to help them find a Lamborghini Huracan car, valued at more than €250,000. This top-of-the-range luxury vehicle was stolen last week in the Calvia district of the island.

An intense police investigation has so far drawn a blank in recovering the car’s location. The force assures that it will treat any communication by individuals who provide information about the robbery “with total discretion and guarantee anonymity”. A direct contact number is available: 971 693 783.

The car was reported stolen on April 6. It is black in colour, with green brake calipers. Thieves broke into the garage of a home where it was parked in order to steal it.


This incredible feat of Italian engineering has produced a sports car with 610 metric horsepower and 4 wheel drive. It features a longitudinal mid-rear engine position, which is a 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated Audi/Lamborghini V10 engine.

This model is capable of doing 0–97 km/h (60 mph) in just 2.5 seconds, and has a maximum speed of 341 km/h (212 mph), as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

___________________________________________________________


Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading

Breaking News

Close
Breaking update: Two Ukrainian missiles sank Russian flagship missile cruiser Moskva - Pentagon