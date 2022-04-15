By Chris King • 15 April 2022 • 22:13

€250,000 Lamborghini goes missing in Mallorca. image: guardia civil

Lamborghini valued at more than €250,000 stolen in the Calvia district of Mallorca



As reported in a statement on Thursday, April 14, the Guardia Civil on the Balearic island of Mallorca is requesting the collaboration of the public to help them find a Lamborghini Huracan car, valued at more than €250,000. This top-of-the-range luxury vehicle was stolen last week in the Calvia district of the island.

An intense police investigation has so far drawn a blank in recovering the car’s location. The force assures that it will treat any communication by individuals who provide information about the robbery “with total discretion and guarantee anonymity”. A direct contact number is available: 971 693 783.