By Chris King • 15 April 2022 • 22:13
€250,000 Lamborghini goes missing in Mallorca.
image: guardia civil
As reported in a statement on Thursday, April 14, the Guardia Civil on the Balearic island of Mallorca is requesting the collaboration of the public to help them find a Lamborghini Huracan car, valued at more than €250,000. This top-of-the-range luxury vehicle was stolen last week in the Calvia district of the island.
An intense police investigation has so far drawn a blank in recovering the car’s location. The force assures that it will treat any communication by individuals who provide information about the robbery “with total discretion and guarantee anonymity”. A direct contact number is available: 971 693 783.
The car was reported stolen on April 6. It is black in colour, with green brake calipers. Thieves broke into the garage of a home where it was parked in order to steal it.
This incredible feat of Italian engineering has produced a sports car with 610 metric horsepower and 4 wheel drive. It features a longitudinal mid-rear engine position, which is a 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated Audi/Lamborghini V10 engine.
This model is capable of doing 0–97 km/h (60 mph) in just 2.5 seconds, and has a maximum speed of 341 km/h (212 mph), as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.