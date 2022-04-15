An unlikely friendship: Winged friends of a gentle Golden Retriever

By Laura Kemp • 15 April 2022 • 13:38

Image - Instagram Milo_the_toller

Milo the Golden Retriever has always been a sweet and gentle soul, ever since he was a puppy. Now, he has become friends with the butterflies in his backyard!

Gentle Milo has always loved helping his mum out in the garden, a place filled with lots of different flowers and plants which attract many butterflies – and it didn’t take long for Milo to make new friends.

Jen Bennett, Milo’s pet parent, said of the unlikely friendships: “We grow lots of food and flowers in our garden so it is a wonderland for butterflies, two years ago we started raising monarchs, which has been so fun. Milo loves to watch all the butterflies fly around.”

The butterflies have become used to Milo, hanging out on his face for a while and whenever they do, Milo lets them perch there for as long as they like!

“He is always patient when they land on him,” Bennett said. “He sees their process with me, from baby caterpillars to chrysalis then to butterflies. He knows they are our friends. He loves hanging out with the butterflies. We check the butterflies every morning.”

“We had millions of painted lady butterflies that migrated through our garden,” Bennett said. “It was like a cloud of butterflies coming though. He just kept looking up at them in wonder. Looking back and forth so fast to not to miss any!”

Milo loves his butterfly pals and will always do his best to be gentle with the beautiful critters and protect them whenever they’re around.

To see Milo on Instagram, click here.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.