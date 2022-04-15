Ikea´s ‘flat pack’ chocolate bunny gobbled up by Easter shoppers

By Fergal MacErlean • 15 April 2022 • 12:55

Ikea´s novel flat pack bunny Credit: Ikea

The Swedish furniture giant Ikea has come up with a novel flat-pack chocolate bunny for Easter.

The VÅRKÄNSLA – a Swedish word for spring feeling – is one of the newest products in Ikea’s 2022 Easter range and is made entirely from milk chocolate.

Naturally, it requires self-assembly the famous DIY store says.

Priced at €3.50, the new chocolate bunny is available to buy in-stores only.

Made using only certified cacao from sustainable sources the Easter bunny has three interlocking parts and is entirely edible.

There is also a flat-pack milk chocolate moose available in a nod to Ikea´s Swedish roots.

The chocolate bunny has proved a huge hit with customers.

In a review, Marilyn wrote: “Enjoyed this as a chocolate lover. What can be more fun than assembling a bunny…nibbling as you go.”

While Christina told how it was a sturdy treat.

“I accidentally dropped this on my way to an Easter function…it hit hard. Nothing broke! It was a fun and different take on the Easter bunny and it was very delicious,” she wrote

