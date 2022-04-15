By Chris King • 15 April 2022 • 23:56

Legendary darts and speedway commentator dies aged 52.

Nigel Pearson, the legendary darts and speedway commentator passes away aged 52

The passing of legendary darts and speedway commentator Nigel Pearson, aged just 52, has been announced this Friday, April 15. Social media was awash with tributes to a very well-loved personality from the world of sport, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

“Sad, sad news about Nigel Pearson passing away. Always polite and a good guy. RIP”, wrote 16-times world darts champion, Phil Taylor.

“It is with the deepest sadness and regret that we announce the passing of much-loved sports commentator, presenter, and journalist, Nigel Pearson, aged 52, earlier today”, tweeted Official British Speedway.

Adding, “We ask everyone to fully respect Nigel’s family’s privacy at this time. All of our thoughts and love go to his wife Kerrie, daughter Sarah and sons Liam and Jake. A full tribute to Nigel will follow”.

Nigel had been a member of the talkSPORT team ever since the channel was launched back in 1995. “RIP @NigelPearson”, they tweeted. “A talented commentator, reporter and the brilliant voice of our darts coverage. Nigel was part of the talkSPORT team right from the launch of the station. We’re all shocked by his death today”.

Incredibly sad and shocking to hear of the passing of Nigel Pearson. Another taken far too young. Thoughts are with his loved ones and friends.

Rest in peace https://t.co/7ZK9x6ywqA — Raymond van Barneveld (@Raybar180) April 15, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.