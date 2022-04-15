Liam Gallagher apologises after death threat tweet to Atletico Madrid player Stefan Savic

By Fergal MacErlean • 15 April 2022 • 15:27

Liam Gallagher Credit: @carrie_patino, Twitter

Man City fan Liam Gallagher has taken to Twitter to express remorse for his “outlandish behaviour” after he directed a death threat tweet at Savic.

The former Oasis frontman saw red as he watched Atletico Madrid play Manchester City in a tense Champions League match on Wednesday, April 13).

In the game, which ended in a 0-0 draw, Savic appeared to headbutt City player Raheem Sterling.

Gallagher, 49, in a now-deleted tweet wrote: “Stefan Savic this is a threat if I come across you ya goofy looking C*** your dead MCFC.”

The famously loud-mouthed Liam returned to the social media platform on Friday, April 15, to apologise.

“Im really upset and annoyed at myself I feel I’ve let all my fans down by my outlandish behaviour I’m a role model to GROWN UPS hope you can forgive me,” the singer wrote.

He also wrote: “He who without sin throw the first stone have a good Friday and remember always look on the bright side of life ya Bumbaclarts”

And in another tweet he appeared to reference his outburst directed at Savic, whose team were knocked out of the Champions League in the goalless game,

“Love love love peace peace peace forgive forgive forgive kiss kiss kiss,” Liam wrote.

One of Liam´s Twitter followers wrote: “Never act when you are upset or angry, calm down and think, then you’ll be in the right frame of mind.”

Liam responded with his trademark sarcasm: “Ok Thsnx for that advice I’m really gonna take that on board”.

