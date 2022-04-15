By Joshua Manning • 15 April 2022 • 11:40

Listen to Pink Floyd's first song in 28 years in support of Ukraine Credit: Twitter @Just_pinkfloyd

Pink Floyd’s new song has been released after 28 years of no new material, in support of Ukraine.

Pink Floyd’s new song is titled Hey Hey, Rise Up! David Gilmour singer, songwriter and guitarist for the band described the new song as a demonstration of “anger at a superpower invading a peaceful nation,” and it features a Ukrainian musician who sings part of the chorus. To listen to the song please click the following link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=saEpkcVi1d4″

Seven weeks ago, Pink Floyd began working on the song following David Gilmour witnessing Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk from the band boombox perform in Sofia Square, Kyiv, before heading into battle against Russian forces. The First World Wong song was titled The Red Viburnum In The Meadow.

“It just struck me that, as it is a capella, one could turn this into a beautiful song,” Gilmour stated to BBC 6 Music’s Matt Everitt.

Coincidentally, Gilmour had actually shared a stage with the band Boombox at a benefit gig in London for the Belarus Free Theatre years earlier: “In 2015 I played a show at Koko in London in support of the Belarus Free Theatre, whose members have been imprisoned. Pussy Riot and the Ukrainian band Boombox were also on the bill’, he explained.”

“They were supposed to do their own set, but their singer Andriy had visa problems, so the rest of the band backed me for my set, we played ‘Wish You Were Here’ for Andriy that night. Recently I read that Andriy had left his American tour with Boombox, had gone back to Ukraine, and joined up with the Territorial Defence’, he continued.”

After releasing the song Gilmour contacted the Ukrainian singer Khylyvnyuk to give him a preview of Pink Floyd’s new piece: “I spoke to him, actually, from his hospital bed, where he had a pretty minor injury from a mortar,” the star said. “So he’s right there on the front line. I played him a little bit of the song down the phone line and he gave me his blessing.”