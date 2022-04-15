By Laura Kemp • 15 April 2022 • 11:15

Moving to Mallorca: The essential guide

Known for its stunning beach resorts, sheltered coves, mountain ranges and buzzing nightlife, the beautiful island of Mallorca is a firm favourite for expats looking at moving to Spain.

Mallorca is one of the most stunning islands in Spain, famous for its Mediterranean lifestyle, sparkling beaches, abundance of golf courses, beautiful marinas and exciting nightlife, it’s no surprise it is one of the most popular places considered when travelling or moving to Spain.

So, you are thinking of moving to Mallorca, but where do you go for all that essential information on the types of property on offer, the best schools and the most popular restaurants?

To make moving to Mallorca a bit easier, the Euro Weekly News has put together this handy guide to everything you need to know before heading over.

Contents

Where is Mallorca?

Areas in Mallorca

Properties in Mallorca

Things to do in Mallorca

Best restaurants in Mallorca

Schools in Mallorca

Healthcare in Mallorca

Contact information

Where is Mallorca?

The island of Mallorca is located off the coast of Spain, east of Ibiza and is part of the Balearic Islands.

You can take a plane or ferry to get to the island of Mallorca. The most common way to get there is to fly into Palma de Mallorca airport from anywhere in Europe.

Alternatively, you can travel to Mallorca via the island by ferry. It will take around seven hours to take the ferry from Barcelona, Denia or Valencia.

Areas in Mallorca

Palma de Mallorca

Palma is the capital of Mallorca and a resort city, popular with travellers from all over the world. It is located in the bay and has an excellent year-round climate. Palma has a buzzing and varied nightlife as well as incredible restaurants with plenty to see and do.

Alcudia

Alcudia is a town in the north of the Spanish island of Mallorca and is extremely popular with British tourists. It’s known for its Mediterranean beaches, which include the busy Platja d’Alcudia and Platja de Muro on the sweeping Alcudia Bay.

Pollença

Pollença is a charming town and municipality situated in the north of the island, close to Alcudia and Cap de Formentor. It has a small but beautiful port and meandering narrow streets leading to the main square full of cafes, restaurants and bars.

Santa Ponsa

Home to all kinds of natural and historic attractions, Santa Ponsa is the perfect place for families thinking of moving to Mallorca. The town centre has stunning views of the mountains, while in the surrounding area there is a golf course and two beautiful sandy beaches.

Properties in Mallorca

Buying a property in Mallorca not only offers you a life drenched in sunshine, but many other benefits. The island has a thriving property market with various property types to suit single people, couples, families and retirees wishing to move to Mallorca.

A three-bedroom flat in Palma de Mallorca will cost from around €55,000 while a rustic two-bedroom property will cost upwards from around €150,000.

A detached two-bedroom home will cost from around €180,000 while a luxurious five-bedroom villa with a pool will cost from around €3 million.

Things to do in Mallorca

With quiet roads filled with stunning scenery, getting around and exploring the island is very easy and accessible.

Wander the quaint streets of Palma’s Old Town

Wander the narrow cobbled streets of Palma’s Casco Antiguo and admire its elegant archways, charming squares and have a bite to eat in one of the many tapas bars.

Visit the spectacular Caves of Drach

Explore the natural beauty of Mallorca’s Caves of Drach, or ‘Cuevas del Drach’, near the locality of Porto Cristo. Four stunning and interconnected caves full of magnificent stalactites and stalagmites.

Walk the tapas trail of Palma’s Ruta Martiana

Essentially a bar crawl with tasty tapas, this is a fun and cheap way to explore the old town, with a glass of beer or wine and a tapas dish for just €2-€3!

Soak up the Mediterranean sun on the beach

Explore the many stunning beaches and beautiful coves Mallorca has to offer, spend time soaking up the Mediterranean sun or do some snorkelling, paddleboarding, kayaking or swimming.

Immerse yourself in Palma’s aquarium

From seahorses to octopuses, this part of the Mediterranean is full of energy and life! Immerse yourself and get to know the creatures that are exclusive to the Balearics.

Discover the career of the infamous Rafa Nadal

Explore the career of the tennis star and test your skills on an unforgettable adventure using the latest technologies in audiovisual media and interactive displays.

Visit Palma’s oldest food market, Mercat de Santa Catalina

Marvel at the amazing fresh and local produce in Palma’s huge food market, located in the charming neighbourhood of Santa Catalina.

Go sea caving

If you want a cool adventure, take a sea caving excursion on the coast and see a completely different side to this incredible island.

Lose yourself in the Mondrago Natural Park

Located on the south of the island, Mondrago Natural Park is a coastal 1,893-acre natural park with grassland & pine forested ravines, dunes & rich birdlife.

Drive up to the Cap de Pera Lighthouse

Drive the winding roads up to the Cap de Pera Lighthouse and admire the stunning views. There are also many hiking trails in this area as well as incredible small beaches.

Best restaurants in Mallorca

Natur Poke Can Pastilla

Customise your own poke bowl at Natur Poke Can Pastilla, with amazing fresh ingredients and toppings to choose from.

Open: 10am until 11pm

Address: Avinguda de Bartomeu Riutort 85, 07610 Can Pastilla

Book: 971 26 87 87

Price: €€-€€€

Cannibal Cantina Bistro

Cannibal Cantina Bistro serves up classic Spanish and Mediterranean cuisine in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.

Open: 1pm until 4pm and 8pm until 11pm, closed on Sundays and Mondays

Address: Placa de Sant Antoni 8, 07002 Palma de Mallorca

Book: 662 54 20 89

Price: €€-€€€

Italian Fusion

Fancy some Italian food? Italian Fusion is highly recommended for their pizza and pasta!

Open: 1pm until 12am

Address: Calle Ramon de Montcada, 34 Bajos, 07183 Santa Ponsa, Calvia

Book: 632 09 52 76

Price: €€€€

Arux

Arux come highly recommended by visitors and residents, serving up tasty tapas, burgers, cocktails and desserts.

Open: 9am until 2am, closed on Tuesdays

Address: Ecónomo Torres 17, Port de Pollenca

Book: 663 00 23 90

Price: €€-€€€

Indian Fusion

If you’re a fan of Indian food, Indian Fusion has a large menu as well as vegan, veggie and gluten-free options.

Open: 1pm until 2pm and 5pm until 10pm

Address: Avinguda Mèxic 3, 07400 Port de Alcudia, Alcudia

Book: 971 89 21 95

Price: €€-€€€

Maristel Bistro & Bar

This bistro, bar and cafe serves up tender meats and Mediterranean dishes as well as breakfasts and health cuisine.

Open: 7:30am until 11:45pm, collection only on Thursdays

Address: Eusebio Pascual 9, 1st Floor terrace with views, 07192 Estellencs

Book: 971 61 85 50

Price: €€€€

Noir Mallorca

For traditional Dutch and European food in a beautifully decorated restaurant, Noir Mallorca has got you covered for breakfast, lunch and dinner!

Open: 9am until 12am

Address: Carrer de Santanyí, 07660 Cala d’Or

Book: 602 58 54 41

Price: €€-€€€

Cheftable Thai Restaurent

If you fancy some fresh and healthy Thai food, Cheftable Thai Restaurent is a gem of a restaurant in Puerto Pollenca that comes highly recommended.

Open: 12pm until 11pm

Address: Llevant – 4, Port de Pollenca

Book: 660 44 69 06

Price: €€-€€€

Hungry Gastro Food Bar

Although their menu is small, the Mediterranean fusion food at Hungry Gastro Food Bar is exceptional – the tuna tartare and grilled tuna are a must-try!

Open: 1pm until 3pm and 7:30pm until 10pm, 7:30pm until 10pm on Mondays

Address: Carrer d’Enric Alzamora 3, 07002 Palma de Mallorca

Book: 871 04 93 01

Price: €€-€€€

Salvia Restaurant

If you want a fine dining experience, Salvia Restaurant is a fabulous restaurant serving Mediterranean cuisine and beautiful local wines.

Open: 7:30pm until 11pm

Address: Calle de la Palma 18, 07100, Soller

Book: 971 63 49 36

Price: €€€€

Schools in Mallorca

When moving to a new location, making sure there are some great schools is essential, and Mallorca has some impressive international and local schools to choose from.

There are impressive international schools in Mallorca with a great reputation in education, including the Baleares International College, Sant Agustí, The Academy International School in Marratxi and the Rafa Nadal International School in Manacor.

Healthcare in Mallorca

Having access to quality healthcare is vital when moving to a new home and Mallorca has an impressive public health service as well as private healthcare options.

Hospitals

Hospital General de Mallorca

The General Hospital of Mallorca is a public hospital with 24-hour emergency services.

Address: Plaça de l’Hospital, 3, 07012 Palma, Illes Balears

Contact: 971 21 21 46

Website: Click here

Hospital Sant Joan De Deu – Palma

This public hospital deals with four major areas of care – Geriatrics, Rehabilitation, Special care and orthopedic and trauma surgery.

Address: Carrer de Sant Joan de Déu, 7, 07007 Palma, Illes Balears

Contact: 971 26 58 54

Website: Click here

Doctors

Centre de Salut Santa Catalina

This public medical centre is run by the Balearic Islands Health Service and is well equipped to deal with a range of health problems.

Address: Glorieta de Pau Casals, S/N, 07001 Palma, Illes Balears

Contact: 971 45 04 50

Website: Click here

Important contacts

Moving somewhere new is exciting but it’s important to know the contact information for the emergency services.

That´s why we have included information on important contacts when moving to Mallorca.

Emergency services, including health, fire and police: 112

National police: 091

Local police: 092

