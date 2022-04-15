News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

By Linda Hall • 15 April 2022 • 16:30

CALPE PATH: Voramar Calalga trail awarded an ADEAC Blue Flag Photo credit: Calpe town hall

Blue Path ADEAC (Assocation for Environmental and Consumer Education), which presents Blue Flags for coastal paths and itineraries as well as beaches, has given Calpe’s Voramar Calalga path one of its coveted awards. This year ADEAC listed 86 Blue Paths that between them cover 474 kilometres in 19 Spanish provinces.

Denia degrees ALICANTE UNIVERSITY agreed that its Gastronomy and Culinary Arts degree course can move to Denia, 100 kilometres away from the principal San Vicente campus. The project may go ahead once the municipality can provide the necessary infrastructure for students, said Luis Gras, who heads the university’s Sciences department.

They’re back FINBACK WHALES returned to Marina Alta waters, with a first sighting reported off Denia at 7.20am on April 10 in an area with a sea depth of 22 metres. Four more whales were seen at 10.15am while two groups of dolphins were later spotted off Cabo San Antonio.

Overtime ban FOLLOWING a meeting earlier this month, Javea’s Policia Local announced on April 12 that they would no longer be working overtime owing to their “precarious work and human conditions.” Municipal sources expressed “bafflement” on hearing the announcement, as they were already taking steps to address the officers’ complaints.

Budget okayed ALFAZ councillors approved 2022’s Budget of approximately €24 million on April 14. Town hall spokesman Toni Such said the municipality would reduce the level of its public debt and pledged not to increase taxes, while revealing that EDUSI sustainable urban development projects would account for most municipal investment.