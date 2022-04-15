By Matthew Roscoe • 15 April 2022 • 17:35

Image: "Nigel Farage" by Gage Skidmore is marked with CC BY-SA 2.0.

Nigel Farage mocks Royal Navy presence in the Channel.

The former leader of the Brexit Party noted that the new operation was “waste of time and resources”.

THE former leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage has mocked the presence of the Royal Navy in the Channel on the first full day of the operation rolled out by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The GB News host said on Friday, April 15: “The new Royal Navy presence in the Channel off to a terrible start…”

The Royal Navy were called in by Boris Johnson on Thursday, April 14 to “take over operational command from Border Force in the Channel, taking primacy for our operational response at sea, in line with many of our international partners, with the aim that no boat makes it to the UK undetected.”

However, things have not gone to plan so far – although the British Ministry of Defence noted that 562 people were brought ashore from 14 boats on April 14.

Farage continued: “The gunwhales on the vessels are too high to pick up migrants, so the RNLI & Border Force are doing the job instead!”

As noted by the Prime Minister, the plan was to alleviate the workload for the RNLI and Border Force.

Mr Johnson announced that the Royal Navy would be “supported with £50 million of new funding for new boats, aerial surveillance and military personnel in addition to the existing taskforce of patrol vessels, Wildcat helicopters, search and rescue aircraft, drones and remotely piloted aircraft.”

“This will send a clear message to those piloting the boats: if you risk other people’s lives in the Channel, you risk spending your own life in prison,” the PM said. While, under newly-revealed plans from Home Secretary Priti Patel, those detained could potentially be flown to Rwanda within weeks.

“The Navy are then going around picking up the empty dinghies. Waste of time and resources!” 58-year-old Farage concluded.

The new Royal Navy presence in the Channel off to a terrible start… The gunwhales on the vessels are too high to pick up migrants, so the RNLI & Border Force are doing the job instead! The Navy are then going around picking up the empty dinghies. Waste of time and resources! — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) April 15, 2022

