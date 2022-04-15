By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 15 April 2022 • 10:23

Oscar presenter Amy Schumer received death threats for joke Source: Twitter

The Oscar slap completely overshadowed other events on the night including the Amy Schumer joke that resulted in her getting death threats.

Schumer says she received death threats after making a joke about Kirsten Dunst saying she thought the Oscar nominee was a so-called seat filler and asked her to stand up. Dunst was sitting at the table with her husband, Jesse Plemons.

Seat fillers are the people who sits in a star guest’s chair while they are accepting an award or going to the bar.

Schumer pretending not to recognise Kirsten Dunst at the awards ceremony was seen by some as an insult. Some of the threats she has received say: “Who do you think you are that you can insult Kirsten Dunst like that?”

The threats have been so bad and numerous that she was called by the police who asked: “Did you make fun of Kirsten Dunst at the Oscars?”

Speaking on the Howard Stern Show she said: “The secret service got in touch with me,” adding that “the joke was coordinated – like the other jokes at the event, we even spoke before.”

The Oscars this year has achieved notoriety with Will Smith’s slap and now as Amy Schumer receives death threats for her joke

