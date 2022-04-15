By Chris King • 15 April 2022 • 2:24

Petrol hits its lowest price in Spain since the end of February. image: rawpixel

Petrol has dropped to its lowest price in Spain this week since the end of February



The average price of fuel in Spain has fallen slightly this week, in relation to last week. Specifically, petrol has dropped by 1.43 per cent and diesel – which remains more expensive than petrol for the third consecutive week – has a moderate reduction of 2.06 per cent.

As a result of the bonus of 20 cents per litre that came into force on April 1 for all consumers, the average price of a litre of petrol this week stands at €1.59. According to data from the European Union Oil Bulletin, collected by Europa Press, this is its lowest level since the end of February. Diesel has fallen to €1,613 per litre, its lowest level since the beginning of March.

In both cases, the discount of 20 cents per litre of fuel is consolidated in the prices – of which the State assumes 15 cents, and the large oil companies a minimum of 5 cents. This measure will be in force, in principle, until June 30. It was adopted by the Government within the framework of the plan of urgent measures to mitigate the effects of the war in Ukraine.

The average price of petrol and diesel for these dates will be 20.91 per cent, and 36.81 per cent, respectively, more expensive than in the same week of 2021.

Thus, filling a 55-litre tank of petrol now costs around €87.45, about €15.12 more than in the corresponding week of last year. In the case of refuelling with diesel, a 55-litre tank amounts to about €88.72, around €23.87 more than a year ago, as reported by granadadigital.es.

___________________________________________________________

