Pope Francis says journalists who accuse him of being pro-Russian have a sexual fetish

By Fergal MacErlean • 15 April 2022 • 14:46

Pope Francis washing the feet of 12 men and women at an Italian prison on Good Friday Credit: Vatican Media

Pope Francis says journalists who accuse him of being pro-Russian for not condemning Vladimir Putin by name for his invasion of Ukraine are guilty of “disinformation, slander, defamation, and coprophilia.”

His use of the word ´coprophilia´ – a term for a sexual fetish involving human excrement – was contained in his April 7 letter in response to a communication sent to him by Argentine journalist Gustavo Sylvestre.

The letter was published by the journalist on his personal blog.

Many news outlets have commented on the fact that the pontiff, while highly critical of the invasion of Ukraine, has not referenced the Russian leader.

His stance on Russia’s invasion has drawn criticism from Ukraine’s Catholics.

It comes as The Vatican’s decision to put a Ukrainian and a Russian side by side during a Good Friday celebration was criticised for equating victims to their aggressors.

In a 2016 interview the Pope also warned the media not tobe victims of the “sickness of coprophilia”.

“I believe that the media should be very clear, very transparent, and not fall prey — without offence, please — to the sickness of coprophilia, which is always wanting to communicate scandal, to communicate ugly things, even though they may be true,” the pope said in an interview with the Belgian Catholic weekly Tertio.

Pope Francis washed the feet of 12 men and women at an Italian prison on Good Friday

“God forgives everything and God always forgives! It is we who get tired of asking for forgiveness,” he told them.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.