Comedian Rob Beckett rips into British Airways in Twitter rant

By Laura Kemp • 15 April 2022 • 17:10

Image - Rob Beckett Twitter

Comedian Rob Beckett took to Twitter to warn British Airways customers of the “weird mess” currently taking place due to staff shortages and cancelled flights.

British Airways has recently cancelled and delayed a large number of flights, saying staff shortages are to blame, and British comedian Rob Beckett has been caught up in the mayhem.

Beckett took to Twitter to warn fellow British Airways customers after he had travelled to Walt Disney World on a dream holiday with his two children.

This is a public service announcement. Avoid @British_Airways until they have sorted out their IT and staff problems. Absolute shambles. They are all over the place. Especially if you’re travelling with kids. Fingers crossed we have a flight home. They aren’t sure. 😂😂😂 — Rob Beckett (@robbeckettcomic) April 14, 2022

Beckett wrote said: “This is a public service announcement. Avoid @British_Airways until they have sorted out their IT and staff problems. Absolute shambles. They are all over the place. Especially if you’re travelling with kids. Fingers crossed we have a flight home. They aren’t sure.” He followed the post with a few laughing face emojis.

The comedian later added: “To be clear I’ve flown @British_Airways loads of times on holiday and with work. They have always been decent. It’s just a weird mess at the moment.”

Despite the travel chaos, the comedian said he and his family had the “best holiday ever.”

