BREAKING: Russian airstrike hits Ukrainian missile factory in Kyiv linked to Moskva sinking.

The plant is said to be where Ukraine makes the missiles that ‘sank’ Russia’s flagship cruiser ‘Moskva’.

A RUSSIAN airstrike has reportedly hit a Ukrainian missile factory in Kyiv on Friday, April 15, used to make the missiles that Ukraine claimed sank the Russian flagship missile cruiser ‘Moskva’ in the Black Sea.

In unverified video footage circulating on social media, heavy explosions can be heard in the Ukrainian capital as Russia’s Defence Ministry claimed to have targetted the Vizar Zhulyany Machine-Building Plant with their own cruise missiles.

Heavy explosions were audible in #Kyiv last night. Russian MoD says they targeted the Vizar Zhulyany Machine-Building Plant in #Kyiv with cruise missiles. pic.twitter.com/VEe3ywUNir — marqs (@MarQs__) April 15, 2022

According to Russia’s defence ministry on Friday, April 15, further intense attacks are planned for the capital after admitting to carrying out the attack on “the Vizar plant which makes, repairs anti-ship missiles.”

Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said: “The number and scale of missile strikes against targets in Kyiv will increase in response to the Kyiv nationalist regime committing any attacks of a terrorist nature or sabotage on Russian territory.”

The retaliation attack comes after Russian war efforts were dented following the sinking of their flagship missile cruiser ‘Moskva’ (Moscow). The vessel is believed to be the Russian warship referenced in the infamous ‘go f*** yourself’ Snake Island clip.

On April 13, multiple Ukrainian government officials claimed that the 612-foot ‘Moskva’ naval vessel was destroyed by its country’s forces off the coast of the Ukrainian strategic port city of Odessa, located on the Black Sea in southwest Ukraine.

They claimed that a Neptune anti-ship battery caused very serious damage to the Russian flagship vessel which caused it to sink.

However, this claim was denied by Russia.

“During the towing of the Moskva cruiser to the port of destination, the ship lost its stability due to damage to the hull received during the fire from the detonation of ammunition. In the conditions of stormy seas, the ship sank,” Russia’s Defence Ministry said via TASS on April 14.

They added that, as previously reported, the crew of the cruiser was evacuated to the ships of the Black Sea Fleet in the area.

As noted, it is believed that the Moscow warship was the vessel that attacked Snake Island on the first day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The attack was believed to have killed all of the Ukrainian soldiers defending the tiny Snake Island in the Black Sea, however, it was later revealed that the 13 border guards were captured by Russian forces.

On March 29, one of the soldiers – Roman Hrybov – was awarded a medal of bravery for yelling the now infamous war line.

In videos posted on social media at the time, audio apparently described a Russian warship approaching the island and asking the border guards to “surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary victims, otherwise, you’ll be bombed.”

The men refused, per that audio, with Hrybov reportedly responding with: “Russian warship, go f*ck yourself.”

