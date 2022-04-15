By Joshua Manning • 15 April 2022 • 19:18

In aid of Benidorm Dog Homing, Benidorm Palace will be hosting Save my life 7, a show full of amazing acts, fantastic raffle prizes to be won and all for a very worthwhile cause on Sunday 8, May.

Hosted by Fresh Radio Spain’s Tim Ames and Matt Fisher, Save my life 7 will entertain and marvel its guests with 10 amazing acts: Little Mix, Westlife, Blues Brothers, Erasure, Bay City Rollers, Take That, Ben Ashley, Billy Joel, The Overtones and Rod Stewart, as well as a performance by Benidorm Palace’s Resident Magician David Climent.

“I’m so proud of everyone, they’ve all been amazing giving up their time for the cause, not just the acts who are all performing free of charge but also all our our own workers” stated Benidorm Palace Owner, Cristina Climent. “These dogs are in dire situations, with the pandemic leading to so many people abandoning dogs because of costly vet bills, we’ve got dogs that need hip replacements, tumour removals and eye operations. “We’ve been sponsored by Royal Canin and Tot d’Animals, anybody else who wishes to sponsor the event can contact us” she added. “In our last event we raised 18,000 so that’s the target to beat!”

In addition,Resident Magician at Benidorm Palace David Climent and Owner of El Niu Bar in Alfas del Pi, Antonio Brown are doing an amazing 100km circuit bike ride in aid of the Save My Life 7 event, taking place on the 3, May.

“It’s the third time I’ve cycled 100km, the first time was before the pandemic and the second was two weeks ago in a charity ride alongside Tony in aid of Ukraine” said David Climent. “We are amateurs and 100km does lead to lot of cramps and dehydration!” he added. “But it’s great to help a good cause and anybody is welcome to contact us to raise money for a charity in future.”

People can donate to the cause by using the following link: https://gofund.me/b9a8cc67

Tickets available from the box office on 965 851 660. For more information, visit https://www.benidormpalace.com/en/eventos/save-my-life-7/