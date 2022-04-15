Breaking: Shanghai lockdown spills over as police evict residents

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 15 April 2022 • 13:35

Breaking news: Shanghai lockdown spills over as police evict residents

The extreme lockdown in Shanghai, deemed unnecessary by many, has resulted in violent clashes with police who evict residents so their homes can be used to house the infected.

Video that has appeared online and broadcast by the BBC shows residents being evicted as the city turns whole residential compounds into quarantine centres.

The centres are needed to house those quarantined, anyone who tests positive is required to enter a quarantine centre, with the government having run out of space in schools, hospitals and exhibition halls.

With millions confined to their homes, the city has place everyone under “house arrest”, only those who are in essential service roles are allowed out. Bizarrely rather than keep those infected under quarantine in their homes, anyone who test positive is required to hand themselves in even if they are asymptomatic.

Here come the ‘health and safety’ stormtroopers in Shanghai. It’s for your own good, apparently. pic.twitter.com/OL0IT5GxvM — James Melville (@JamesMelville) April 14, 2022

Shanghai’s numbers are low by international standards leaving many to question the strategy and the need to confine everyone and at great cost to the economy. But as people vent their frustration and complain of insufficient food rations being delivered, the city authorities have defended their approach saying it was necessary.

With the shutdown now starting to impact China’s wider economy the government has started to send assistance to help keep key manufacturing facilities open, including in the semiconductor and car manufacturing sectors.

The government has also said that it will provide assistance to keep food and essential medical supplies flowing, this after videos appeared online showing mountains of food going to waste.

The people in Shanghai are starving, but all the food is being wasted in logistics warehouses. This is a man-made disaster. pic.twitter.com/u81IW29fZv — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) April 14, 2022

Most countries are trying to live with Covid-19 however Chinese authorities and cities such as Shanghai have opted for zero policies and lockdowns which have resulted in clashes between police and residents as they struggle to cope with their own man-made crisis.

