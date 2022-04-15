Shocking Johnny Depp texts about Amber Heard revealed in court

By Fergal MacErlean • 15 April 2022 • 16:19

Credit: @DlORDEPP, Twitter

Johnny Depp once called Amber Heard a “c**t” and referred to her “rotting corpse” in texts to a friend, a US court heard.

The message was read on Wednesday 13 April as part of the defamation case opposing Depp and Heard in Fairfax, Virginia, The Independent reports on Thursday, April 14.

Witnesses have included Depp’s longtime friend Isaac Baruch.

He was asked by Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft, “do you recall Mr Depp ever telling you that he hoped that Amber Heard’s rotting corpse is decomposing in the f*****g trunk of a Honda Civic?”

Baruch said: “Yeah, it was said. It was written.”

Bredehoft then asked him whether Depp had referred to Heard as a “c**t”.

“Well, it’s written there, so yeah, I could see that,” Baruch said, reading from a monitor in front of him.

He added: “That’s not what he says – he says: ‘That c**t ruined such a f*****g cool life we had for a while.’”

The 58-year-old actor Depp has sued Heard, 35, for alleged defamation over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018.

The actress has filed a countersuit accusing Depp of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her.

Heard’s legal team has portrayed Depp as a physically and sexually abusive partner prone to drug and alcohol binges.

In turn, Depp’s lawyers have presented Heard’s claims of domestic violence as a “hoax” and a calculated strategy to ruin his reputation.

The Virginia trial is expected to last for six weeks.

