By Chris King • 15 April 2022 • 20:11
Suspected murder-suicide involving a mother and son in Zaragoza.
Image: Policia Nacional
An investigation is underway by the National Police in Zaragoza into a possible case of murder-suicide this Thursday, April 14. A 54-year-old woman and her 28-year-old son are the two individuals involved, both found dead in the Las Fuentes district of the city.
This incident was brought to the attention of the police at 7:05pm, after a caller to the emergency number informed them of a heated argument they could hear taking place in their building. A patrol was subsequently deployed to the location, No1 Cigueña, in the vicinity of Plaza de Utrillas, where, on arrival, the officers discovered two persons already deceased.
Sources from the Superior Headquarters of the National Police in Aragon informed Europa Press that they suspect that the son stabbed his mother with a knife during the argument overheard by the neighbour. He would then have committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor, at the back of the property, onto Calle Miguel Servet.
Detectives from the National Police murder squad have taken over the investigation and will take statements from relatives, neighbours, and witnesses, to try and determine what motivated this incident. As confirmed by the same sources, the two bodies were transferred to the Medina Legal Institute of Zaragoza to perform post mortem examinations, as reported by malagahoy.es.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
