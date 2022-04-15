By Laura Kemp • 15 April 2022 • 16:51

Temperatures soar in UK for Easter Bank Holiday weekend

Today is the hottest day of the year so far and temperatures are set to soar in the UK for the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Temperatures have hit 22°C today, April 15, in central London and the Met Office has said it is likely to creep up to 23C in a few hours, with most of the country enjoying sunny and clear skies.

The highest temperature was seen today in St James’ Park, surpassing the previous record of 20.8°C in London on March 23 and Cornwall on March 25.

The hot weather comes as many Brits head off on trips to make the most of the first Easter weekend after the Covid pandemic.

Travellers have been warned that there may be traffic jams and delays at airports, train stations and ports.

Met Office meteorologist Steven Keates urged the public to drink plenty of water and to “stick on the sunscreen” to protect themselves against the higher than usual UV levels – which could hit 6.

Level 6 UV rays are considered high on the Met Office’s index.

Mr Keates said that it is thought that the increase has been caused by slightly depleted stratospheric ozone, which helps protect Earth from the rays.

