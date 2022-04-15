By Tamsin Brown • 15 April 2022 • 14:53

Treat your skin with all-natural homemade face scrubs. Image: Yonygg, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Skincare can be expensive, but it doesn’t need to be. Try out these homemade face scrubs to treat your skin while saving your pennies.

All-year sun protection and a good cleansing routine are essential for keeping the skin healthy, but exfoliating is also an important yet often forgotten part of skincare.

Our epidermis is made up of millions of layers of cells. When the cells die, they remain on the skin and make it look dull. Using an exfoliating scrub at least once a week will help to remove dead cells and impurities and increase the production of collagen and elastin.

Beauty treatments do not need to be expensive, as perfectly good results can be achieved with natural ingredients that you already have at home. There are many types of exfoliating scrubs on the market, but the two most common ones are mechanical exfoliants and chemical exfoliants.

Mechanical exfoliants contain hard particles that work by manually removing the layer of dead cells. For example, oatmeal is a mechanical exfoliant that is suitable for sensitive skin as it is gentle, soothing and anti-inflammatory. Sodium bicarbonate helps to remove dead skin, clean pores and regulate oil. Rice flour leaves the skin looking smooth and luminous thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. It is especially suitable for blemished skin.

Chemical exfoliants may be more aggressive on the skin, and you should consult a specialist beforehand. Citrus fruits contain alpha-hydroxy acids, which are excellent natural chemical exfoliants for blemished skin, although they may cause a stinging sensation and are not suitable for sensitive skin. Papaya is also excellent for chemical peeling, as it helps to remove dead skin and leaves skin soft and moisturised.

