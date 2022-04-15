By Matthew Roscoe • 15 April 2022 • 8:59

US warns Putin poses nuclear threat. Image: YouTube

The US warns Putin poses a nuclear threat.

The CIA are said to be monitoring the situation.

THE US have warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin poses a possible nuclear threat, with the CIA said to be monitoring the situation.

Speaking on Thursday, April 14, CIA director William Burns said: “Given the potential desperation of President Putin and the Russian leadership, given the setbacks that they’ve faced so far, militarily, none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low-yield nuclear weapons.”

The director of America’s Central Intelligence Agency said that President Joe Biden is concerned by the threat although his agency has not seen “a lot of practical evidence” of actual deployments of said nuclear weapons.

“We’re obviously very concerned. I know President Biden is deeply concerned about avoiding a third world war, about avoiding a threshold in which, you know, nuclear conflict becomes possible,” said Burns to students at Georgia Tech University in Atlanta.

“Every day, Putin demonstrates that declining powers can be at least as disruptive as rising ones,” Burns said.

Recently, Russia appeared to threaten nuclear action against two European countries after they confirmed they were interested in joining NATO to ‘restore the balance’.

As reported on April 14, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said that if Sweden and Finland joined NATO Russia would be forced to react.

“There can be no more talk of any nuclear-free status for the Baltic – the balance must be restored,” he said.

“Until today, Russia has not taken such measures and was not going to.”

