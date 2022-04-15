Watch – Possibly the most ridiculous thing you have ever seen

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 15 April 2022 • 9:43

Possibly the most ridiculous thing you have ever seen Source: Instagram

This might be the most ridiculous thing you have ever seen but bizarrely it has gone viral with the line offashion developed a London College of Fashion student attracting interest globally.

Dirk Vaessen said: “I thought: ‘OK. My work is a bit weird or whatever.’ I think it will get some attention, but I didn’t expect it to be this massive.” after his collection as posted online.

The 26-year-old Dutch designer who always been interested in heels and how they change your posture said: “The shoes are not there for being shoes, but more like a tool that changes your posture. It was based on the concept of form follows function. So I took away all the unnecessary things in the shoes.

Vaessen chose wood for his collection but said that it didn’t occur to him at first that it was a nod to his Dutch heritage, despite the nation’s most famous clogs being made from wood.

He went on to say that the shoes are originally made for his alter-ego, Brave Hendrik, who lives in the 2070s. The title of his graduate collection is “Brave Hendrik’s New Identities.”

Vaessen obtained a bachelor’s degree in product design from ArtEZ University of the Arts before attending the London School of Fashion in London where he is working on his masters. He also served as a teacher for footwear development after graduation in 2019 until last December.

It may possibly be the most ridiculous thing or fashion that you have ever seen, but it may according to Vaessen be a look into our future.

