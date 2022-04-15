By Matthew Roscoe • 15 April 2022 • 9:56

You’ll Never Walk Alone: Hillsborough disaster victims remembered 33 years on.

Fans and players across the world paid their respects to those that lost their lives.

THE 97 victims of the Hillsborough disaster, which happened 33 years ago today (April 15), are being remembered by Liverpool Football Club, players and fans across the world.

The Hillsborough disaster was a fatal human crush during a football match at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England, on April 15, 1989. Liverpool were playing Nottingham Forest in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

With 97 deaths and 766 injuries, it has the highest death toll in British sporting history. Ninety-four people died on the day; another person died in hospital days later, and another victim died in 1993.

The death toll was later increased to 97 after Andrew Devine took his own life at the age of 55 after suffering life-changing injuries as a result of the tragedy.

Although he survived the disaster, a coroner ruled that Mr Devine would still be alive if not suffering the injuries endured at the ground in 1989. This officially made him the 97th victim.

Liverpool paid tribute with a statement: “Our thoughts, as always, are with all those affected by the tragedy at Hillsborough 33 years ago today and the 97 fans who will never be forgotten. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Former Liverpool players Michael Owen and Jamie Carragher paid tribute by posting pictures alongside with YNWA.

Former Liverpool captain and current Aston Villa manager, Steven Gerrard, said on Instagram: “Never forgotten. YNWA.”

Fans and current Liverpool players, including captain Jordan Henderson, reacted by sharing pictures of the 97.

The tragic incident was recently relived via Anne – a four-part docudrama about Anne Williams’ campaign to reveal the truth about her son’s death – which aired on ITV in January 2022.

