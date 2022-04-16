15-year-old boy dies after being shot in the head in Ceuta

A 15-year-old boy died in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta during the early hours of this Saturday, April 16, after receiving at least one shot in the head. According to police sources the incident occurred around midnight, in the vicinity of the Prince Alfonso neighbourhood.

It is reported that the boy was riding his motorbike when a hooded man appeared from some trees and started shooting at him. He received one shot to the head, causing him to fall off his bike onto the road. Meanwhile, the gunman fled the scene.

A citizen in a private car transferred the teenager from the location of the shooting at Puente del Quemadero, to the University Hospital of Ceuta, just one kilometre away. Healthcare sources confirmed to Europa Press that the boy was admitted in a ‘very serious’ condition and died a few hours later at the facility.

An investigation into the incident has been launched by the Superior Headquarters of the National Police. They have reportedly refused to provide further information “in order to clarify what happened”.

Abdelkamil Mohamed, the president of the Principe neighbourhood association has condemned the event and lamented “how many more crimes must we suffer to realize the pain we cause. In the midst of the holy month of Ramadan, the community is bewildered and is horrified by misfortunes like this”.

He demanded, “We want peace, tranquility, and that our young people flourish, that they be just and worthwhile men, that they do not fall into the world of delinquency and bad vices”, as reported by elperiodico.com.

___________________________________________________________

