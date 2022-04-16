By Chris King • 16 April 2022 • 21:13

Arrested for stealing a car's wheels in Ronda to sell on the internet. image: policia nacional

23-year-old arrested after stealing four wheels from a car in Ronda then offering them for sale on the internet



As reported in a press release from the Provincial Police Station, a 23-year-old has been arrested for allegedly stealing the four wheels of a vehicle owned by a neighbour in the Malaga municipality of Ronda.

National Police investigators located and identified the suspect after he tried to sell the effects on an internet platform for the sale of second-hand products.

The theft took place on February 23, in Ronda. A resident found her car – which she had left perfectly parked on public roads – without any of the wheels. She subsequently denounced the theft at the National Police station in Ronda.

Only a few days after the criminal act, a relative of the owner of the vehicle saw an advertisement on the internet which referred to four wheels with the same characteristics as those stolen. In order to trick the seller and gain his trust, the relative posed as a prospective buyer, and they engaged in dialogue via Whatsapp.

This resulted in the suspect sharing several images of the stolen wheels to the person he believed was a potential buyer. All the messages and photographs were provided to the Police, who continued the investigations to reach the alleged perpetrator.

After carrying out their proceedings, the police officers identified the suspect as a 23-year-old resident of the neighbouring town in the Sierra de Cadiz. He was promptly arrested for his alleged involvement in a crime of theft. The stolen wheels were recovered and returned to their legitimate owner, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.