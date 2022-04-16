By Chris King • 16 April 2022 • 21:13
Arrested for stealing a car's wheels in Ronda to sell on the internet.
image: policia nacional
As reported in a press release from the Provincial Police Station, a 23-year-old has been arrested for allegedly stealing the four wheels of a vehicle owned by a neighbour in the Malaga municipality of Ronda.
National Police investigators located and identified the suspect after he tried to sell the effects on an internet platform for the sale of second-hand products.
The theft took place on February 23, in Ronda. A resident found her car – which she had left perfectly parked on public roads – without any of the wheels. She subsequently denounced the theft at the National Police station in Ronda.
Only a few days after the criminal act, a relative of the owner of the vehicle saw an advertisement on the internet which referred to four wheels with the same characteristics as those stolen. In order to trick the seller and gain his trust, the relative posed as a prospective buyer, and they engaged in dialogue via Whatsapp.
This resulted in the suspect sharing several images of the stolen wheels to the person he believed was a potential buyer. All the messages and photographs were provided to the Police, who continued the investigations to reach the alleged perpetrator.
After carrying out their proceedings, the police officers identified the suspect as a 23-year-old resident of the neighbouring town in the Sierra de Cadiz. He was promptly arrested for his alleged involvement in a crime of theft. The stolen wheels were recovered and returned to their legitimate owner, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.