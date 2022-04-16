By Tamsin Brown • 16 April 2022 • 14:58

Arsenal hope to sign Norwich star Max Aarons this summer. Image: Twitter - Max Aarons

Arsenal is reportedly hopeful of signing Norwich City’s right-back Max Aarons, as is Manchester United.

Max Aarons, aged 22, has been one of the top players for Norwich City over the past few years. However, despite staying with the Canaries following their relegation in 2020, it seems likely that he will leave Norwich, which is currently at the bottom of the league, when this season comes to a close.

Arsenal is reportedly hopeful of signing the star, as is Manchester United. There are also several other interested teams. Barcelona and Roma have been linked to him in the past and could also make a bid.

Manchester United are currently re-evaluating their whole team before the new manager, Erik ten Hag, arrives, with talk that Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot could be cut after some less-than-pleasing campaigns.

Arsenal could make similar changes. Although the Japanese Takehiro Tomiyasu has done well this season, he has suffered from injuries.

Max Aarons has already made 159 appearances with Norwich, which gives him a decent amount of experience for someone so young. He is valued at around £20 million, which could be seen as a bargain in the current market.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.