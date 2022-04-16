Big Brother set for return to “legendary former glory” on ITV next year

By Fergal MacErlean • 16 April 2022 • 11:02

The late Jade Goody Credit: @CR_UK, Twitter

Reality show Big Brother is set to return next year — but on ITV.

Producers are in talks about a return run of the iconic show featuring members of the public as in the original series, The Sun reports on Saturday, April 16.

It is likely to be screened on ITV2 in autumn 2023 after Love Island has aired.

Big Brother — which last appeared on Channel 5 — was originally hosted by Davina McCall, 54, on Channel 4.

The much-loved hit show ran for 18 years until 2018.

It launched the careers of household names such as Jade Goody, Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson.

A TV source told The Sun: “They think putting it on ITV2 will open it up to a new audience and legion of younger fans.

“They are really keen on getting the deal done on Big Brother, and hope to have something firm to announce soon.

“The talks are still at an early, and delicate, stage and the next few weeks will be key.

“It needs the full treatment and they’re confident they are the ones who can return it to its legendary former glory.

“It has millions of fans and is one of the most iconic TV shows of its generation.”

One of the show´s most memorable moments was that of a confused Jade Goody in 2002.

Jade stunned viewers when she thought East Anglia was in Europe. She also called the area as “East Angula”.

The late star didn’t win but was one of the first reality TV icons.

