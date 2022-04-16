Trending:

Breaking: Moscow issues travel ban for UK’s Johnson, Truss, Wallace

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 April 2022 • 11:56

Breaking news: Breaking: Moscow issues travel ban for UK's Johnson, Truss, Wallace

Moscow today April 16th issued a travel ban on UK minister’s Johnson, Truss, Wallace and ten others saying they were not welcome in Russia.

The statement issued by Russia’s foreign ministry said that it had barred entry to the country for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and 10 other British government members and politicians.

According to the statement, the decision to ban the ministers was taken “in view of the unprecedented hostile action by the British Government, in particular the imposition of sanctions against senior Russian officials.

The ministry has said that it would expand the list soon with the current list containing the following names:


Also banned from entering Russia are:

  • Dominic Raab – Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice 
  • Grant Shapps – Secretary of State for Transport 
  • Priti Patel – Secretary of State for the Home Department
  • Rishi Sunak – Chancellor of the Exchequer
  • Kwasi Kwarteng – Secretary of State at the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
  • Nadine Dorries – Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
  • James Heappey – Minister for the Armed Forces
  • Nicola Sturgeon – Scottish First Minister
  • Suella Braverman – Attorney General
  • Theresa May – Former Prime Minister

 

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading

Breaking News

Close
Breaking: Moscow issues travel ban for UK's Johnson, Truss, Wallace