By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 April 2022 • 11:56
Breaking news: Breaking: Moscow issues travel ban for UK's Johnson, Truss, Wallace
The statement issued by Russia’s foreign ministry said that it had barred entry to the country for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and 10 other British government members and politicians.
According to the statement, the decision to ban the ministers was taken “in view of the unprecedented hostile action by the British Government, in particular the imposition of sanctions against senior Russian officials.
The ministry has said that it would expand the list soon with the current list containing the following names:
Also banned from entering Russia are:
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
