Breaking: Moscow issues travel ban for UK’s Johnson, Truss, Wallace

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 April 2022 • 11:56

Moscow today April 16th issued a travel ban on UK minister’s Johnson, Truss, Wallace and ten others saying they were not welcome in Russia.

The statement issued by Russia’s foreign ministry said that it had barred entry to the country for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and 10 other British government members and politicians.

According to the statement, the decision to ban the ministers was taken “in view of the unprecedented hostile action by the British Government, in particular the imposition of sanctions against senior Russian officials.

The ministry has said that it would expand the list soon with the current list containing the following names:

Also banned from entering Russia are:

Dominic Raab – Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice

Grant Shapps – Secretary of State for Transport

Priti Patel – Secretary of State for the Home Department

Rishi Sunak – Chancellor of the Exchequer

Kwasi Kwarteng – Secretary of State at the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Nadine Dorries – Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

James Heappey – Minister for the Armed Forces

Nicola Sturgeon – Scottish First Minister

Suella Braverman – Attorney General

Theresa May – Former Prime Minister

