Breaking: Traffic held on Dartford Crossing due to police incident

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 April 2022 • 13:51

Traffic held on Dartford Crossing due to police incident Source: HIhgways Agency

The National Highways Agency has announced that all traffic is being held on the Dartford Crossing due to a police incident.

The incident is according to the information rleases between junctions 31 and J1A of the A206.

Essex Police were called to the area this morning at 10am following concerns for the welfare of woman.

Police remain on the scene with the crossing closed whilst they deal with the situation, while all traffic is being diverted through the tunnels.

The agency tweeted: “Traffic is currently being held on the #A282 #DartfordCrossing #QEIIBridge for a @EssexPoliceUK led incident. Please take care on approach.”

On one of the busy weekends of the year, drivers face long delays with traffic also building on the approach and stretching back to junction 2 at the Darenth interchange. Motorists stuck in the traffic have tweeted: “It’s absolutely chaos and mayhem here!! Madness.,” and “Any ideas on how long this will take? Stuck in traffic with children.”

Although the situation was expected to be cleared by midday, traffic is expected to take some hours to clear the area. Essex Police say they will provide an update on the situation as soon as they can. Police say they will provide an update on the situation as as soon as it can. The delays come on one of the busiest weekends adding to the travel misery repported all week at the Dover crossing and in airports countrywide.

