By Tamsin Brown • 16 April 2022 • 16:20

Burger King criticised in Spain for using biblical quotes to promote vegan burger at Easter. Image: Twitter @RosanaRibera

The fast-food restaurant Burger King has caused controversy for using biblical quotes to promote a vegan burger in the context of Seville’s Holy Week.

The fast-food chain Burger King may have hoped that using controversy in its advertising would lead to profits. On April 15, Good Friday, images of an advertising campaign by the famous hamburger restaurant were widely shared on social networks. It seems that the campaign was exclusively in Seville, where Easter traditions are deep-rooted and an important part of local identity. Biblical Phrases such as “carne de mi carne” have a profound religious significance at this time of year and even more so in Seville. Their use in advertising by Burger King has led many people to petition to boycott the chain for what they consider a “serious offence to the religious sentiment” of many people.

The biblical quotes appeared on large ads to promote Burger King’s latest offer for vegans. They also used a passage from Jesus’ Last Supper, which was celebrated on Maundy Thursday all over the world.

¿Qué pasaría si atentara @burgerking_es contra el sentimiento religioso de otra confesión?

Se admiten sugerencias de respuesta.

Esta foto es de ayer Jueves Santo, en Sevilla. Calle San Pablo. pic.twitter.com/X1L9mos69G — Rosana Ribera de Gracia (@RosanaRibera) April 15, 2022

More and more internet users have expressed their outrage at a campaign that has used the Bible to make money, and particularly for having chosen Seville, a city that has been patiently waiting for two years to celebrate Easter in the streets.

