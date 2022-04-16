By Matthew Roscoe • 16 April 2022 • 20:26

Tim Feerick: Dance Gavin Dance bassist's death under investigation. Image: DGD Twitter

Shock as Dance Gavin Dance bassist Tim Feerick dies suddenly – his death is now under investigation.

The 34-year-old died just before the band were due to go on tour later this month.

THE sudden death of Dance Gavin Dance bassist Tim Feerick is said to be under investigation by a coroner’s office in California, according to reports.

The 34-year-old was found dead on the east side of California, USA on Wednesday, April 13, the band announced via Twitter.

However, the New York Post has provided further information about the musician’s untimely death.

According to the Post, Feerick was found dead at a “modest apartment complex known as ‘The Retreat'” and although Sacramento coroner’s office records currently list the cause of death as unknown, an official told the NYP on Friday, April 15 that they were ‘probing the death’.

As previously reported, the rock music world was shocked after the news of Tim Feerick’s sudden death was announced by his band.

A statement from Dance Gavin Dance on Thursday (April 14) read: “We are absolutely devastated to share the news that our friend and bass player, Tim Feerick, passed away last night.”

They added: “We ask that you respect our privacy and that of Tim’s family while we deal with this heartbreaking and untimely loss.”

The rock music community reacted to the musician’s sudden death with fans paying their respects on social media.

DGD News said: “Tim, you contributed so much passion to every song you were apart of. You were a master at your craft. Music lost a legend. You will never be forgotten. Thank you for everything, Timothy Feerick. Rest In Peace.”

Posting a video of the rock musician playing bass, one person said: “Rest in peace, Tim Feerick.”

Rest in peace, Tim Feerick 😢🙏 pic.twitter.com/Z1ra20nfm7 — 🩸Dark Skramz Hoppe🩸 (@Skramz_HH) April 14, 2022

“Rest in peace, Tim Feerick. You will be missed. You’re probably my favourite bassist,” another wrote.

Another fan said on Facebook: “Ugh what another music heart break. Bassist Tim Feerick from Dance Gavin Dance just passed away. Such a dynamic musician. They’ve had a rough couple years with Covid shut down, sickness and tons of tour problems last year. Even though you don’t know them personally, when musicians pass that you connect to, it still stings and you feel that loss because of the connection you have with their art, how you feel and relate to it and how they express who they truly are. Rest in Peace Tim Feerick.”

“I am beyond crushed and devastated to hear of the passing of bassist Tim Feerick,” another person said. “Tim was the main reason I even had the courage to pick up the bass and play, he was my biggest influence and inspiration for the instrument.

“I feel like I’ve lost a little piece of my soul, and I feel that the world has lost an absolutely incredible musician. Rest In Peace, Tim.”

“You were so unbelievably talented, and now ur gone way too soon. This one stings. Rip to one of the greatest,” another person said.

Feerick played bass guitar on the band’s latest album Afterburner and was a long-standing member of the American rock band from Sacramento, California. The band formed in 2005 and Ferris contributed to four albums Artificial Selection (2018), Mothership (2016), Instant Gratification (2015) and Acceptance Speech (2013), as reported by Loudwire.

