By Chris King • 16 April 2022 • 3:51
Drive-by shooting injures two in Barcelona.
CREDIT: Mossos d'Esquadra
A drive-by shooting incident in Barcelona this Friday, April 15, has left one person injured. An innocent child was also hit in the ankle by a bullet that ricocheted. Two people riding a motorbike opened fire on the man in the Barceloneta neighbourhood of the Catalan city.
According to police sources of EFE, the shooting occurred on the public road, in the afternoon, in the vicinity of Paseo Joan de Borbo, in Barceloneta. Several shots were fired at the man, who received wounds in his buttock and leg.
Due to the impact of the bullets, the victim was transferred to a hospital in the city to receive attention for gunshot wounds.
A criminal investigation was subsequently launched by the Mossos d’Esquardra, who immediately reinforced the police presence in the vicinity of the incident. A search is ongoing to locate the two assailants and the motorbike they used to flee the scene on.
A motive for the attack is yet to be clarified, but according to sources, initial hypotheses point to a possible settling of scores among rival gangs, as reported by 20minutos.es.
