Homes for Ukraine: First MP takes in Ukrainian refugee family

By Fergal MacErlean • 16 April 2022 • 11:33

Credit: @jessica__43, Twitter

A former cabinet minister has taken in a Ukrainian refugee family under a government scheme to help displaced people from the war.

Robert Jenrick, the Conservative MP for Newark, Nottinghamshire, and his family have welcomed Maria, 40, Christina, 11, and Boden, 15, into their home, the BBC reports on Friday, April 15.

He is believed to be the first MP to take in refugees under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Jenrick told the BBC that both families had a “very emotional” meeting when they met at Stansted.

“I think the family we are sponsoring were happy to be in a place of safety,” Jenrick said.

“Like most Ukrainians who come under the scheme they are leaving behind husbands, fathers, relatives and friends so there are mixed emotions.”

As of Wednesday 25,100 visas have been issued under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme – which allows families in Britain to sponsor refugees to live with them – from 55,600 applications.

A monthly payment of £350 is available for the hosts.

The former communities secretary Jenrick said that either they would return the money or it would be given to the Ukrainian family.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.