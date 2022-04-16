Indalo Players’ next production opens in Mojacar on April 21

By Linda Hall • 16 April 2022 • 16:52

MURDER MYSTERY: Hapless police inspector tries to unravel whodunnit Photo credit: Bill White

PASSING through Mojacar recently, our roving reporter took advantage of an open invitation from Bill White of the Indalo Players.

“Pop in as we rehearse our latest production, Murder in the Panto,” he said.

She saw an abundance of colour in both costumes and set, plus the gags you expect to find in a panto. They are all there from “Look out, he’s behind you” to the traditional “Oh yes it is” as well as some lovely but inoffensive innuendo.

Hearts will go out to the police inspector called in to unravel the mystery of who committed the dastardly deed from a bunch of theatricals that refuses to take anything seriously. As she says at one point: “It’s like trying to control a bunch of meerkats.”

Bill, who wrote the play, explained that this was his third murder mystery.

“I always try to write them so they can be viewed as a light-hearted piece of entertainment but with enough to keep murder mystery aficionados satisfied,” he said.

With Murder in the Panto performances on April 21 and 22, not much time is left to purchase tickets from Shea’s Bar in Mojacar, which some will remember as the Kimrick.

The Indalo Players will be taking Murder in the Panto on tour around the area including Bedar and Los Gallardos. Said Bill: “Watch this space as we are still talking to more venues and may be turning up at a place near you!”