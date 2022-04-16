‘Intoxicated’ Batman star Barry Keoghan arrested in public order incident

By Fergal MacErlean • 16 April 2022 • 12:57
Credit: @screenrant, Twitter
Joker actor Keoghan was detained last Sunday, The Irish Independent reported on April 14.
Police were called to an apartment complex in Clongriffin, Dublin 13, shortly before 7am on Sunday, April 10.
They had received reports from a resident that a man was outside their apartment window.
Police at the scene discovered Keoghan, 29, in an intoxicated state and he was arrested before being brought to Coolock garda station.
The Dublin actor, who last year starred in Marvel Studios’ Eternals alongside Angelina Jolie, was later cautioned before being released without charge.
A source told the newspaper: “Gardaí were called to the apartments after getting reports of a man on a balcony in an intoxicated state.
“When they arrived he wasn’t threatening in any way but was arrested and brought to the garda station, where he was dealt with before being released. The matter is finalised and nothing more will come of it.”
According to reports, a relative of Keoghan lives at a property adjacent to the apartment police were called to.
