Matthias Ginter responds to Aston Villa transfer claims and confirms talks

By Fergal MacErlean • 16 April 2022 • 15:54
Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenburg tweeted that Steven Gerrard is extremely interested in landing Ginter.
News #Ginter: Gerrard wants him! @AVFCOfficial officials have spoken to his management. But Ginter has not made a decision yet. He waits for other options. #AVFC #TransferUpdate @Sky_Marc🟨
Ginter, 28, confirmed talks had taken place on his future he told the German media outlet Sport1 on Friday, April 15.
“I would like to hold back on specific clubs or domestic and foreign issues for the time being. But of course, you talk to different people and you have a few things that are important to you. Then you will see everything else,” he said
“At the moment, I talk a lot with my family and with other people I trust. It’s difficult to come up with a timeline, but I don’t think it will be too long before there’s anything to announce. But whether it will ultimately be in one, two or three weeks – I have no idea.
“I don’t think it will take much longer. If something is fixed, it will also be reported. But until then you have to be patient,” the Borussia Monchengladbach defender added.
Ginter has been a vital player for the German club throughout the season, featuring 26 times in the league.
He has made nearly 300 Bundesliga appearances and won the World Cup with Germany in 2014.
