Murder mystery by Mojacar-based Shoestring Productions

By Linda Hall • 16 April 2022 • 21:06

JOYOUS FARCE: Shoestring Productions’ cast and crew rehearsing for At It Again Photo credit: Shoestring Productions

SHOESTRING PRODUCTIONS’ latest offering, At It Again, guarantees more pandemonium than pandemic,

After the lows of lockdowns and the irritation of isolation, Shoestring Productions’ fourth episode in the splendiferous Hotel La Resistance trilogy is an antidote to the woes of the world.

Written by local octogenarian, young Mr Jim Grey, don’t worry if you haven’t followed the plot so far. There isn’t one.

The aim is to bring back some joy and laughter into our lives while supporting a good cause, as raffle money and a percentage of ticket sales go to the PAWS-PATAS animal charity based in Los Gallardos.

“We are extremely and eternally grateful for all the support we receive, be it donations to our outlets in Mojacar, Turre and Las Buganvillas, or money raised through various events by venues or individuals,” PAWS-PATAS president Christine Knox said.

“We need so much maintenance at the shelter following the persistent rain that we recently endured and need €10,000 each month to keep the wheels turning and also fund our trap, neuter, return TNR scheme for the feral cat colonies.”

So help the shelter, enjoy a silly evening with like-minded and good-hearted folk, make new friends and enjoy a belly laugh all in a good cause. There will be At It Again performances on May 5, 6, 7 and 8 at 7.30pm at Mojacar’s Puntazo Hotel. Tickets, €10, can be purchased from PAWS-PATAS outlets in Mojacar and Turre.

For further information regarding all areas of their voluntary work visit the www.paws-patas.org website.